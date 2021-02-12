Meghan Markle wins privacy claim against British news group

LONDON (AFP) - Meghan Markle on Thursday (Feb 11) won a high-profile claim for breach of privacy after a British newspaper published extracts of a 2018 letter she had written to her estranged father.

A judge at the High Court in London said the Duchess of Sussex, who is married to Queen Elizabeth II's grandson Prince Harry, "had a reasonable expectation that the contents of the letter would remain private".

The articles in the Mail on Sunday weekly paper "interfered with that reasonable expectation" and were unlawful, judge Mark Warby said in a ruling.