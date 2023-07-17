Mediterranean heatwave set to intensify, new records possible: UN agency

GENEVA - The World Meteorological Organisation said on Monday that a heatwave affecting the Mediterranean is forecast to intensify by midweek and is likely to continue into August in some places.

New records have already been set for specific weather stations in parts of the Northern Hemisphere, and new national records may also be set, said the United Nation agency’s website.

“The heat is forecast to intensify by the middle of the week (July 19) in parts of the Mediterranean, including Greece and Turkey,” it said. “A further continuation into August is likely.” REUTERS