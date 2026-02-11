Measles cases in Europe, Central Asia drop 75% in 2025, agencies say

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

UNICEF and WHO warned that the risk of fresh measles outbreaks remains.

Measles cases across Europe and Central Asia fell 75 per cent in 2025 from a year earlier, preliminary data from 53 countries in the World Health Organization (WHO) European Region showed.

However, UN children’s agency UNICEF and WHO warned that the risk of fresh outbreaks remains.

The countries reported 33,998 measles cases in 2025, a significant drop from 127,412 cases in 2024, the agencies said.

Despite the drop, the number of cases in 2025 was higher than in most years since 2000, and several countries reported increases from 2024.

Measles cases continue to be detected in 2026 in the WHO European Region, the agency said.

UNICEF regional director Regina De Dominicis said many cases could be prevented with stronger routine vaccination and faster action during outbreaks.

“Until all children are reached with vaccination, and hesitancy fuelled by misinformation is addressed, children will remain at risk of death or serious illness,” she said.

At a September meeting, the European Regional Verification Commission for Measles and Rubella Elimination found that the number of countries with ongoing or re-established endemic measles transmission rose to 19, from 12 the year before – the region’s biggest setback in recent years.

WHO regional director Hans Henri Kluge said the virus will continue to spread unless communities reach the 95 per cent vaccination coverage needed to prevent outbreaks.

“Unless immunity gaps across all ages are closed, this highly contagious virus will keep circulating,” he said.

UNICEF and WHO said they continue to work with governments and partners, including the vaccine alliance, Gavi, and the European Union to strengthen immunisation, surveillance and outbreak preparedness. REUTERS