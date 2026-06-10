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May was the world’s second-hottest on record, EU scientists say

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Women walk holding umbrellas to protect from the sun amid a heatwave in Bordeaux, France, on May 28.

Women walk holding umbrellas to protect themselves from the sun amid a heatwave in Bordeaux, France, on May 28.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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BRUSSELS – The world has just experienced the second-hottest May since records began, as climate change and the developing El Nino weather pattern conspired to push up average land and sea temperatures, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said on June 10.

The hottest May on record was in 2024, in records going back to 1940.

The average global temperature in May was 1.42 deg C above the average in 19th-century pre-industrial times.

Western Europe experienced one of the most severe heatwaves ever recorded so early in the year.

C3S says the extreme heat in Europe was in line with scientists’ expectations of how climate change will affect the world’s fastest-warming continent.

Parts of the Pacific Ocean recorded exceptionally high temperatures as it transitions towards El Nino conditions.

Extreme weather in May included fatal floods in China and Turkey.

The El Nino weather pattern is expected to form in the coming months and to fuel extreme weather around the world.

El Nino naturally occurs every two to seven years, when weakening trade winds result in warmer waters in the eastern Pacific. The result tends to be higher global temperatures, and disrupted rainfall, meaning drought in some regions, heavy rains in others. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.