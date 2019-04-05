May and Corbyn hold second day of 'productive' talks to break Brexit impasse

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - British Prime Minister Theresa May and the leader of the opposition Labour Party are both facing battles within their own party over another referendum, as they try to forge a deal on Brexit that could command a majority in Parliament.

Officials acting for the two leaders will continue with intensive talks on Friday (April 5) following four and a half hours of detailed discussions on Thursday.

While the prime minister's own cabinet is split over whether she should remain open to the possibility of a public vote on a deal, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is facing pressure from within his parliamentary party to backtrack on his promise of another vote.

With her options diminishing, May is desperately seeking to get an agreement through Parliament that would allow Britain to leave the EU without having to take part in European Parliamentary elections next month. Unable to convince her allies to back her own deal - Parliament has rejected it on three separate occasions - she's turned to Corbyn for help.

The idea of a confirmatory referendum - in which the public could vote to endorse or reject the exit agreement with the European Union - is one of a number of proposals on the table following Thursday's talks between May and Corbyn aimed at thrashing out a new blueprint for Brexit.

Complicating the task of negotiating with the opposition, May also finds herself battling with her own ministers to keep the idea of a referendum in play, according to people familiar with the talks.

On Thursday, her health secretary, Matt Hancock, dismissed comments from Chancellor Philip Hammond just hours earlier saying a second referendum was "perfectly credible".

For his part, Corbyn is also facing a party split over the issue. A group of 25 Labour MPs, representing about 10 per cent of the parliamentary party, on Thursday urged him not to request a referendum in his talks with May. But his Foreign affairs spokesperson, Emily Thornberry, is leading calls for a public vote, backed by Baroness Shami Chakrabarti, his top legal spokesman.

While offering the promise of arriving at some cross-party agreement that can get through Parliament, May's decision to reach across the aisle has also stoked fury among her Conservative Party colleagues.

She's facing a backlash from pro-Brexit ministers, who regard with horror the idea of asking the public to vote again on Brexit, according to the people, speaking on condition of anonymity. Pro-Brexit Tories, set on their vision of a clean break with the bloc have also repeatedly criticised May for opening the door to Corbyn's vision of a so-called soft Brexit.

With time running short, signs emerged that compromise could be within reach. Attorney-General Geoffrey Cox, an influential Brexit backer in the government, said on Thursday he'd prefer entering into a customs union with the EU than no Brexit at all.

While no conclusion was reached Thursday, May's team described the talks as "productive", though Corbyn's spokesman said they were "technical".

The EU already agreed to extend the Brexit deadline once, from March 29 to April 12. To get another short extension, May will need to "provide clarity" to the other 27 leaders at a summit on April 10 on how she plans to move forward.

Ahead of those talks, German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday vowed to try to avoid a no-deal Brexit. During a visit to Dublin, she said she hoped May would make an offer to the EU next week, adding that an orderly Brexit is crucial.

If cross-party talks with Corbyn collapse, May has promised to give Parliament another set of options to vote on. Though two rounds of so-called indicative voting in the past fortnight have so far failed to deliver a majority for any scenario.