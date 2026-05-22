Mastermind of Greek guerilla group's assassination campaign freed from jail

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FILE PHOTO: Alexandros Giotopoulos (L), leader of Greece's notorious November 17 urban guerrillas, stands inside a court room in Korydallos prison, a few kilometres west of Athens December 2, 2005. The 15 members of the group returned to court on Friday to appeal multiple life sentences handed down two years ago for a 27-year killing spree with Giotopoulos demanding his full acquittal. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis/File Photo

ATHENS, May 21 - The mastermind of defunct Greek guerilla group November 17, which carried out a 27-year campaign of assassinations, has been released from jail, two police sources said on Thursday.

Alexandros Giotopoulos, 82, was arrested in 2002, when the Marxist group was dismantled by police. Giotopoulos and other members were convicted by a Greek court in 2003. He denied wrongdoing but an appeals' court in 2007 sentenced him to 17 life terms and 25 years imprisonment.

He was released on Thursday from the Korydallos high-security prison in Athens after a judicial panel approved a request he filed in 2025, the sources said. Media reports said his request cited health issues.

The group was behind 23 killings that started in 1975 with the fatal shooting of Richard Welch, a CIA station chief in Athens. They went on to kill a U.S. Navy captain, a Turkish diplomat and other figures. The group's last known hit was British defense attaché Stephen Saunders in 2000.

November 17 was named after the date in 1973 when Greece's military dictatorship brutally suppressed a student uprising.

While the group's attacks initially targeted senior Greek and foreign officials, in the 1980s it expanded its operations to include bombings and bank robberies.

Giotopoulos faces conditions including having to stay in the country, reside at the address provided to authorities and appear at a police station regularly. REUTERS