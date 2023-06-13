‘Massive missile’ attack by Russia kills at least 6 in central Ukrainian city

KRYVYI RIH, Ukraine – Russia launched a “massive missile” attack overnight on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, killing at least six people and wounding 25 and damaging civilian infrastructure.

Rescue operations were under way in a burning five-storey apartment building and in a destroyed warehouse, Mr Serhiy Lysak, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region where Kryvyi Rih is located, said on the Telegram messaging app.

“There are still people under the rubble of a building. There was a fire there,” Mr Lysak said, giving the preliminary casualty figures, and posting a photograph of the apartment block with smoke pouring out of some of the blown out windows.

He said three cruise missiles were shot down but others got through.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was born in Kryvyi Rih, also condemned the attack on his hometown.

“Russian killers continue their war against residential buildings, ordinary cities and people. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded,” he said on Telegram.

During the early hours of Tuesday, air raid sirens blared across the whole of Ukraine, with Kyiv’s military officials saying air defence forces destroyed all Russian missiles targeting the Ukrainian capital.

Ukraine’s top military command said air forces destroyed 10 of 14 cruise missiles Russia launched on Ukraine and one of the four Iranian-made drones.

“According to initial reports, the enemy used Kh-101/555 cruise missiles,” the Kyiv city military administration said.

“All enemy targets in the airspace around Kyiv were detected and successfully destroyed by the forces and means of air defence,” it said, adding there was no immediate information on any casualties or damage.

It was not immediately clear how many missiles hit Kryvyi Rih and where the Russia-launched drones struck their targets.

Mr Ihor Terekhov, mayor of the city of Kharkiv in Ukraine’s east, said on Telegram Russian drones hit civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv as well.

“According to initial reports, a utility company in the Kyivskyi district, as well as a warehouse in Saltivskyi district got damaged. A fire broke out as a result of the explosion on the latter,” he said.

Air alerts were also sounded in the Dnipropetrovsk oblast and the neighbouring Donetsk and Poltava regions.