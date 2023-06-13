‘Massive missile’ attack by Russia kills at least 6 in central Ukrainian city

KRYVYI RIH, Ukraine – Russia launched a “massive missile” attack overnight on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, killing at least six people and wounding 25 and damaging civilian infrastructure.
Rescue operations were under way in a burning five-storey apartment building and in a destroyed warehouse, Mr Serhiy Lysak, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region where Kryvyi Rih is located, said on the Telegram messaging app.
“There are still people under the rubble of a building. There was a fire there,” Mr Lysak said, giving the preliminary casualty figures, and posting a photograph of the apartment block with smoke pouring out of some of the blown out windows.
He said three cruise missiles were shot down but others got through.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was born in Kryvyi Rih, also condemned the attack on his hometown.
“Russian killers continue their war against residential buildings, ordinary cities and people. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded,” he said on Telegram.
During the early hours of Tuesday, air raid sirens blared across the whole of Ukraine, with Kyiv’s military officials saying air defence forces destroyed all Russian missiles targeting the Ukrainian capital.
Ukraine’s top military command said air forces destroyed 10 of 14 cruise missiles Russia launched on Ukraine and one of the four Iranian-made drones.
“According to initial reports, the enemy used Kh-101/555 cruise missiles,” the Kyiv city military administration said.
“All enemy targets in the airspace around Kyiv were detected and successfully destroyed by the forces and means of air defence,” it said, adding there was no immediate information on any casualties or damage.
It was not immediately clear how many missiles hit Kryvyi Rih and where the Russia-launched drones struck their targets.
Mr Ihor Terekhov, mayor of the city of Kharkiv in Ukraine’s east, said on Telegram Russian drones hit civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv as well.
“According to initial reports, a utility company in the Kyivskyi district, as well as a warehouse in Saltivskyi district got damaged. A fire broke out as a result of the explosion on the latter,” he said.
Air alerts were also sounded in the Dnipropetrovsk oblast and the neighbouring Donetsk and Poltava regions.
‘We are moving forward’
The wave of overnight strikes came a day after Mr Zelensky said Ukraine was making small gains in a “tough” counter-offensive.
“The fighting is tough, but we are moving forward. This is very important,” he said on Monday. “I thank our guys for every Ukrainian flag that is now returning to its rightful place in villages on the newly de-occupied territory.”
Ukraine’s Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said “seven settlements were liberated” – referring to the villages of Lobkovo, Levadne and Novodarivka in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, which houses Europe’s largest nuclear plant, now under Russian occupation.
Ms Malyar said Ukrainian forces have also regained control of the village of Storozheve in the south of the Donetsk region, near three villages recaptured on Sunday.
“The area of the territory taken under control amounted to 90 sq km,” she said.
The Ukrainian Defence Ministry said its forces have advanced “250 to 700 metres” in the direction of the flashpoint eastern city of Bakhmut.
Russia said on Monday it repelled Ukrainian attacks in the same area in the Donetsk region near Velyka Novosilka. It also said it fought off Ukrainian attacks around the village of Levadne in the Zaporizhzhia region.
“Ukrainian forces made visually verified advances in western Donetsk Oblast and western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, which Russian sources confirmed but sought to downplay,” the US-based Institute for the Study of War said in an analytical note on Monday.
According to military analysts, Ukraine has not yet committed the bulk of its forces in its counter-offensive. It is currently still testing and “shaping” the front with targeted attacks to determine weak points.
French President Emmanuel Macron said the long-awaited campaign, with weapons donated by Western allies, would last weeks if not months.
“We want it to be as successful as possible so that we can then start a negotiation phase in good conditions,” he said in Paris, speaking alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish President Andrzej Duda. REUTERS, AFP