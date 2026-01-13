Massive cyberattack on Polish power system in December failed, minister says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

WARSAW, Jan 13 - Poland's power system faced its largest cyberattack in years in the last week of December that also followed a different pattern, the country's energy minister said on Tuesday.

The failed attack aimed to disrupt the communication between renewable installations and the power distribution operators, Milosz Motyka told reporters, adding in the past large power units or transmission networks have been targeted.

"The command of the cyberspace forces has diagnosed in the last days of the year the strongest attack on the energy infrastructure in years," Motyka said.

Poland's critical infrastructure has been subject to a growing number of cyberattacks by Russia since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022.

Russia's military intelligence trebled its resources for such action against Poland last year, the country's digital affairs minister told Reuters.

Motyka declined to provide details on who was responsible for the attack or the recommendations made by the administration following the incident.

Of the 170,000 cyber incidents that were identified in the first three quarters of 2025, a significant portion was attributed to Russian actors. REUTERS