Massive Berlin aquarium bursts, water spills into street

The Dom Aquaree is home to the world’s largest free-standing cylindrical aquarium at 14m in height with 1,500 fish. PHOTOS: CHRISWOOLLEYY/TWITTER, LARARIMMER/TWITTER
The German capital’s traffic information agency VIZ said there was an extremely large volume of water on the street outside. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 min ago
Published
24 min ago

BERLIN - A large 14m-high aquarium burst in a leisure complex in the German capital early on Friday, prompting a major response with 100 firefighters at the scene, emergency services said.

“The aquarium is damaged, water is leaking. The situation is not clear at the moment,” the Berlin fire brigade wrote on Twitter.

The nearby Karl-Liebknecht street has been partially closed off because there is “an extreme amount of water on the road”, Berlin’s public transport office said, also on Twitter.

Berlin police said on Twitter that as well as causing “incredible maritime damage”, the incident left two people suffering injuries from glass shards.

The incident occurred at around 5.50am local time.

The cylindrical aquarium contained over a million litres of water and was home to around 1,500 tropical fish.

It is located in the foyer of a Radisson Blu hotel and has a clear-walled elevator built inside to be used by visitors to the Sea Life leisure complex.

According to the Sea Life website, the AquaDom is the largest cylindrical, freestanding aquarium in the world.

Pictures and videos circulating online early on Friday, apparently from guests staying at the hotel, showed extensive damage to the transparent aquarium with debris scattered all around.

The tank appeared to be empty. AFP, REUTERS

