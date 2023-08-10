Mars once had wet and dry alternating climates conducive for life to form, study says

PARIS - Nasa’s Curiosity rover has discovered the first evidence that Mars once had a climate which alternated between wet and dry seasons similar to Earth, a study said on Wednesday, suggesting the red planet may have once had the right conditions to support life.

Though the surface of Mars is now an arid desert, billions of years ago rivers and vast lakes are thought to have stretched across its surface.

Since 2012, the Curiosity rover has been exploring the huge Gale crater, which is believed to be home of a former lake and has a massive mountain of sediment nearly six kilometres high in its centre.

“We quickly realised that we were working in lakes and rivers deposits, but did not know what type of climate they were linked to,” Dr William Rapin, a researcher at France’s CNRS scientific research centre and the study’s lead author, told AFP.

While climbing the slope of the sediment mountain in 2021, Curiosity found salt deposits forming a hexagonal pattern in soil dated to nearly four billion years ago.

The rover’s instruments identified the patterns as cracks in dried mud, according to the study published in the journal Nature.

“When a lake dries up the mud cracks, and when it fills back up, the cracks heal,” Dr Rapin explained.

Repeat this process enough times, and the cracks arrange themselves in hexagons.

Therefore, this is “the first tangible proof that Mars had a cyclical climate,” Dr Rapin said.

Regularly occurring wet and dry seasons, as on Earth, could have provided the conditions needed for life to form, the researchers said.

‘Pretty lucky’

Curiosity has already detected the presence of organic compounds considered the building blocks of life on Mars, which could be another piece of the puzzle.

But these building blocks need the right conditions to become the precursors of life.

“In a world that’s too dry, these molecules never have the opportunity to form – nor do they in a world that’s too wet,” Dr Rapin said.