Marriott says Starwood database hacked, affecting 500 million guests

LONDON (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) – Marriott International said on Friday (Nov 30) that a guest reservation database of its Starwood Hotel brand was breached, potentially exposing information on about 500 million guests.

The company said its investigation showed that an unauthorised party had copied and encrypted information, and that there had been unauthorised access to the Starwood network since 2014.

The company said it had taken steps to rectify the situation. It didn’t identify who the perpetrators might be.

For about 327 million of these guests, the information in the database includes some combination of name, mailing address, phone number, e-mail address, passport number, Starwood Preferred Guest account information, date of birth, and gender among other personal details, Marriott said.

For some, the information also includes payment card numbers and expiration dates, but those numbers were encrypted, the hotel chain said.

There are two components needed to decrypt the payment card numbers and Marriott said it has not been able to rule out the possibility that both were stolen.

The company said it has reported the incident to law enforcement and has already begun notifying regulatory authorities.

Marriott bought Starwood in 2016.

The attack may rank only below Yahoo as one of the biggest hacks of personal data. Yahoo suffered a 2013 security breach that exposed all three billion of its users at the time.