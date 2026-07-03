Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Married At First Sight UK star arrested on suspicion of rape, BBC says

The Married At First Sight franchise sees strangers matched by experts “marry” in front of the cameras.

LONDON - A cast member from Married At First Sight UK was arrested in June on suspicion of rape following allegations made in a BBC investigation into the reality show, the BBC said on July 2.

British broadcaster Channel 4 removed all seasons of the show from its streaming service in May after two women told BBC News they were raped during filming, while a third had described an allegation of a non-consensual sex act.

They all said the show did not do enough to protect them, the BBC stated.

The show, where strangers are matched by experts and “marry” in front of the cameras, is part of an international franchise across multiple countries, including the United States and Australia.

Channel 4 has said it was presented with “serious allegations” of wrongdoing against a small number of past contributors in April, allegations “we understand those contributors have denied”.

It has launched a review into the show, which is made by independent production company CPL.

London’s Metropolitan Police told the BBC in a statement: “On Thursday, 18 June, Met officers arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of rape.

“This relates to an ongoing investigation, being led by the Met Police.” REUTERS