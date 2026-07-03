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Married At First Sight UK star arrested on suspicion of rape, BBC says

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Cropped shot of an unrecognizable newlywed couple doing a pinky swear gesture on their wedding day

The Married At First Sight franchise sees strangers matched by experts “marry” in front of the cameras.

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES VIA ISTOCKPHOTO

  • A Married At First Sight UK cast member was arrested in June on suspicion of rape, following a BBC investigation into allegations during filming.
  • Channel 4 removed all show seasons from its streaming service after women reported rape and non-consensual sex acts, claiming inadequate protection.
  • Channel 4 is reviewing the show amid serious allegations, while the Metropolitan Police continue their investigation into the arrested man in his 30s.

AI generated

LONDON - A cast member from Married At First Sight UK was arrested in June on suspicion of rape following allegations made in a BBC investigation into the reality show, the BBC said on July 2.

British broadcaster Channel 4 removed all seasons of the show from its streaming service in May after two women told BBC News they were raped during filming, while a third had described an allegation of a non-consensual sex act.

They all said the show did not do enough to protect them, the BBC stated.

The show, where strangers are matched by experts and “marry” in front of the cameras, is part of an international franchise across multiple countries, including the United States and Australia.

Channel 4 has said it was presented with “serious allegations” of wrongdoing against a small number of past contributors in April, allegations “we understand those contributors have denied”.

It has launched a review into the show, which is made by independent production company CPL.

London’s Metropolitan Police told the BBC in a statement: “On Thursday, 18 June, Met officers arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of rape.

“This relates to an ongoing investigation, being led by the Met Police.” REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.