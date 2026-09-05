Marking record tenure, Meloni hails Italy’s turn to stability

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Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at a rally in Bari, Italy, celebrating her government’s record as the longest-serving administration on Sept 4.

ROME – A record period of government stability has strengthened Italy, which is no longer viewed within the European Union as “a case to monitor”, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Sept 4 as her administration became the longest-serving of the postwar era.

In a country notorious for political volatility, Meloni’s right-wing coalition has surpassed Silvio Berlusconi’s 2005 record, passing more than 1,400 days in office since taking power in October 2022.

Speaking at an event in the southern city of Bari to mark the milestone, Meloni listed what she described as her government’s key achievements. Delivering lasting political stability in a country that had had 68 governments in 80 years was itself a major accomplishment, she said.

“Stability is the first major reform we have delivered to this nation. Thanks to that stability, Italy has stopped being a country under watch in Europe,” she told supporters.

Financial discipline

During a tumultuous global period of conflict and economic shockwaves, Italy has appeared steadier than some nearby countries, including France, which has had five prime ministers since autumn 2022, and Britain, which has had four.

Meloni said political stability had reassured financial markets about Italy’s handling of its public finances and high debt pile, helping soften borrowing costs on government bonds.

“Having the public accounts in order means fewer constraints. Those who keep their finances in order get to decide where to spend their money,” she said.

Analysts broadly agree that Meloni’s strongest achievement has been restoring confidence in Italy’s finances, but critics say little has been done to overhaul the inefficient public administration, healthcare and education systems.

The government’s main institutional reforms, including plans to strengthen the prime minister’s powers, have stalled, while voters this year rejected a government-backed referendum on judicial reform.

The centre-left opposition on Sept 4 accused the government of failing to address Italy’s longstanding problems.

“Four years of inactivity and inertia are not a badge of honour but an aggravating factor,” said Giuseppe Conte, a former prime minister and leader of the 5-Star Movement, pointing to the country’s persistently sluggish economic growth.

People listen as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni delivers closing remarks at a rally on Sept 4. PHOTO: REUTERS

A demonstration was staged in Bari against the rally organised by Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party.

With elections due in 2027, Meloni is expected to lead her coalition into the campaign.

In opinion polls, the centre-left bloc holds a narrow lead over Meloni’s alliance, whose support has been eroded by Futuro Nazionale, a far-right movement that has tapped into concerns over immigration, security and cultural change. REUTERS