Ukraine appeals to Russia to let in aid

Ukraine's military has warned of more indiscriminate Russian shelling of critical infrastructure, and the government appealed to Russia yesterday to allow humanitarian supplies into besieged Mariupol and let desperate civilians out.

Russian artillery has also continued to blast the eastern cities of Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv.

In the capital Kyiv, daily life has been shattered by the regular wail of sirens and a fresh curfew - a hideous reminder that this is not just another day. It is a day in the time of war and hiding in basement shelters, residents told The Straits Times.

Meanwhile, United States President Joe Biden said Russia's false accusations that Kyiv has biological and chemical weapons illustrate that Russian President Vladimir Putin is considering using them himself in the war.

