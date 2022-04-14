Marine Le Pen's ties to Russia may come back to haunt her

PARIS (BLOOMBERG) - French nationalist leader Marine Le Pen's warm ties to the Kremlin haven't been a problem for her so far, even after Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine. She joined widespread condemnation of the war, and reeled in voters to finish a close second in the first round of France's presidential election.

But now that Le Pen has a real shot at being elected French leader as she takes on Emmanuel Macron in an April 24 runoff vote, her links to Moscow are coming under closer scrutiny.

While she's tempered her enthusiasm for Putin over the past five years, and hasn't met with him during that period, her previous comments were so fawning that she's finding it hard to move past them. She also continues to advance views seen as pro-Russian.

How close is Le Pen to the Russian leader?

The 53-year-old candidate praised Putin in an interview with Euronews after Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, saying she admired his "coolness" and "the fact that he has succeeded in giving back to a great nation that has been humiliated and persecuted for 70 years a sense of pride".

Le Pen has never publicly disclosed the number of times she has travelled to Russia, but Putin said five years ago that she had been doing so "regularly".

Le Pen and Putin met a month before France's 2017 election that she lost to Macron, when she was in Moscow on a well-publicised trip designed to boost her stature on the global stage. There, the far-right leader said her views on Ukraine coincided with Putin's and that Crimea had "never been Ukrainian".

Photos of the encounter recently resurfaced, and one was featured in a campaign pamphlet. The visit was controversial as Russia was facing accusations it interfered in the US election the year before to help Donald Trump. As a result, she began to distance herself from the Russian leader and never sat down with him again.

Could France become pro-Putin under a Le Pen presidency?