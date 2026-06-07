March in France for girl whose killing sparked outcry over institutional lapses

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Lyhanna's father and mother Martial Bernard (left) and Charly Rameau (third from left) taking part in a silent march in tribute to Lyhanna on June 7 in Fleurance, south-western France.

FLEURANCE, France - The grieving parents of an 11-year-old girl feared murdered in France joined a silent march in her memory by thousands of people on June 7, as outrage spread over systemic failures blamed for her suspected killing.

The body of the girl, named as Lyhanna, was found last week after she went missing on May 29 near the south-western town of Fleurance.

She was last seen getting into a man’s car, and outrage grew after it emerged that the main suspect, who is now under arrest, had previously been accused of sexually abusing children.

A sea of people filled the streets of Fleurance under scorching afternoon heat for the march, which was attended by local representatives but, in line with the family’s wishes, not by national politicians.

They marched in total silence, dressed in white shirts and some holding white flowers. Around 6,000 people were present, according to the local authorities.

Lyhanna's father Martial Bernard (second from right) and Fleurance mayor Gregory Bobbato (centre) carrying a banner reading 'never again' at the march in tribute to the 11-year-old in Fleurance, France. PHOTO: EPA

“Lyhanna. Never again! We love you, we miss you,” read the banner at the front of the procession, which was held by her father and other community members. Her mother walked a few steps back, while her brother was also present.

The main suspect, named as Jerome B., 41, is the father of one of Lyhanna’s school friends.

He had never been convicted despite allegations including four complaints for alleged rapes of minors against him, prompting President Emmanuel Macron last week to condemn “unacceptable” lapses in the judicial system.

Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin has also in an unusual step apologised to Lyhanna’s family and said he is “furious” over the failures in the judiciary’s treatment of Jerome B.

‘Justice system does nothing’

The case has sent a shockwave through Fleurance, a small town of around 6,000 people 80km outside the regional centre of Toulouse.

“I feel personally affected. I have two children, a 12-year-old daughter and a 13-year-old son. It could have happened to my family, to my son, to my daughter,” said Karine Camus, 41, dressed in white with a white rose in her hand as she took part in the march.

Herself a victim of sexual violence for 10 years, Camus said young girls must speak out. “They must have the courage to talk about it for themselves.”

Manola Martin, a pensioner, who said she was a victim of rape aged 17, said she was there for her “daughters and granddaughters”.

“Unfortunately, the justice system does nothing for these people,” she said.

Relatives gather in tribute outside the school at the end of a silent march in Fleurance, south-western France. PHOTO: AFP

Jerome B., who lived with his family in the neighbouring village of Montestruc-sur-Gers, had previously worked as a staff member in schools.

The sign for the entry to his village was covered on June 7 with a white sheet that had been daubed with the slogan “death penalty for paedophiles”, an AFP photographer said.

Jerome B. was charged on June 1 – before the body was found – with suspected abduction and remanded in custody. AFP