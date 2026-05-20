Mango tycoon's heir held financial grudge, gave contradictory versions of father's death, judge says

FILE PHOTO: Jonathan Andic, the son of the founder of the Mango fashion group, Isak Andic, leaves the courthouse after posting bail, where he was questioned after being detained in an investigation of the death of his father, who was killed in a fall from a cliff near Barcelona in December 2024, in Martorell, Spain, May 19, 2026. REUTERS/stringer/File Photo

BARCELONA/MADRID, May 20 - The heir to the Mango retail fortune held a financial grudge against his father and gave police and emergency services contradictory statements about the day he fell to his death as they hiked together, a judge's writ seen by Reuters shows.

A Barcelona court on Tuesday named Jonathan Andic, 45, as a suspect in an investigation into the death of the fashion tycoon Isak Andic, who died when he fell more than 100 metres (328 feet) from a cliff near the Catalan capital.

In the writ, Judge Raquel Nieto Galvan said there was "sufficient evidence to suggest that the death of (Isak Andic) may not have been accidental, and that (Jonathan Andic) played an active and premeditated role in his father's death."

Jonathan Andic's lawyer did not respond to a message and telephone call seeking comment. An Andic family spokesperson declined to comment and referred to a statement on Tuesday that the investigation was an opportunity to prove his innocence.

The root of their bad relationship was Jonathan's "obsession with money to the extent that he asked his father (Isak Andic) for an inheritance while he was still alive," Nieto Galvan wrote.

In WhatsApp messages, Jonathan Andic expressed "feelings of hatred, resentment and thoughts of death, and blaming his father for his situation".

Jonathan wanted to either find a way to receive the inheritance while his father was still alive "or for the figure of the father to cease to exist, either in his thoughts or in reality," the writ said.

A PROFESSIONAL AND PERSONAL CRISIS

Witnesses told the judge that part of the resentment stemmed from events in 2015 when Isak Andic handed more responsibility at Mango to his son before suddenly withdrawing it. This precipitated for Jonathan Andic "a crisis on a professional, personal and family level, particularly with his father," according to the writ.

Jonathan Andic confirmed to the judge that his father had retracted some of the power he had been given at Mango but denied that this had created any bad blood between them at a professional or personal level.

Jonathan discovered in mid-2024 that Isak planned to change his will to create a foundation to help people in need, which produced "a marked change" in him, according to the writ. He sought to reconcile with his father, who accepted his son's proposal of the hiking excursion on December 14 so they could speak alone.

Jonathan's behaviour during the days before and after the fatal excursion also raised suspicions. Tracking of his car shows he visited the same place on December 7, December 8 and December 10, even though he claimed he had only been there once two weeks before his father's death.

Jonathan gave conflicting versions of the events in two telephone calls to emergency services and in a later statement to police.

In four simulations by police, they found that the footprint left at the scene and the way the body fell was inconsistent with a slip.

Police found he had fallen feet first as though on a slide. Nor were there injuries to the palms of the hands, leading them to rule out that he might have tripped on a rock.

Jonathan Andic also changed his telephone, losing all its data, saying it had been stolen during a three-day trip to Quito, Ecuador in March 2025. The loss of the phone coincided with press reports that the case had been reopened, the judge said. REUTERS