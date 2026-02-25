Mandelson's lawyers say his arrest followed 'baseless suggestion' he planned to leave UK

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Former British Ambassador to the U.S. Peter Mandelson enters a vehicle outside a reported residence, after police launched a misconduct in public office investigation following the release of U.S. Justice Department files linked to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in London, Britain, February 14, 2026. REUTERS/Chris Ratcliffe

LONDON, Feb 24 - Lawyers representing Britain's former ambassador to the U.S. Peter Mandelson, who has faced scrutiny over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, said his arrest stemmed from a "baseless suggestion" that he intended to leave the country and settle abroad.

Mandelson, 72, was released from police custody on Tuesday after being arrested in London on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

He was fired from the most prestigious posting in Britain's diplomatic service in September, when the depth of his friendship with the convicted sex offender started to become clear.

Police this month began a criminal investigation into Mandelson after Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government passed on communications between the former ambassador and Epstein.

"The arrest was prompted by a baseless suggestion that he was planning to leave the country and take up permanent residence abroad," law firm Mishcon de Reya said in a statement on behalf of Mandelson. "There is absolutely no truth whatsoever in any such suggestion."

In the statement, it said Mandelson was arrested despite an agreement with police that he would attend a voluntary interview next month, and that it had requested evidence from the authorities to justify the arrest.

The arrest means police suspect a crime has been committed but does not imply any guilt. Mandelson has previously said he "very deeply" regretted his association with Epstein.

"Peter Mandelson's overriding priority is to cooperate with the police investigation, as he has done throughout this process, and to clear his name," his lawyers said.

Earlier on Tuesday, foreign minister Yvette Cooper told Sky News that Mandelson should have never been appointed ambassador to the U.S. REUTERS