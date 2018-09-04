Man who stabbed two tourists in Amsterdam motivated by "insults" to Islam: Prosecutors

AMSTERDAM (REUTERS) - A man who stabbed two American tourists at Amsterdam's central station last week says he chose his victims at random and was motivated by perceived insults to Islam in the Netherlands, Dutch prosecutors said on Monday (Sept 3).

The man, identified by RTL Nieuws as Jawed S., is a 19-year-old Afghan with residency in Germany, who travelled to Amsterdam to carry out an attack because of what he thought were repeated insults to God, the Koran and Islam's Prophet Mohammad, prosecutors said in a statement.

The man mentioned the name of lawmaker Geert Wilders, but not the cartoon contest Wilders had planned to hold mocking Mohammad, which the politician cancelled last week due to security concerns.

Related Story Afghan teen to appear in court for Amsterdam station attack