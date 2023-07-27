Man who murdered UK cop given rare whole-life sentence

LONDON – A man who shot and killed a custody sergeant in a British police station while handcuffed will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced on Thursday.

Louis de Zoysa, 26, was convicted in June of murdering Mr Matt Ratana, a 54-year-old Metropolitan Police officer, in a south London custody centre in September 2020.

It was the first fatal shooting of a British police officer since 2012. British police are not routinely armed.

Passing sentence at Northampton Crown Court in central England, Judge Jeremy Johnson handed de Zoysa a rare whole-life sentence.

As at December 2022, there were only 66 prisoners in England and Wales serving whole-life orders, which are reserved for the most serious murder convictions.

The judge noted during the sentencing that the starting point for killing a police officer is a whole-life order.

He added De Zoysa’s actions after he was stopped by the police and shortly before he shot Mr Ratana showed “a degree of planning and premeditation”.

Mr Ratana, who joined the Met in 1991 and was nearing retirement, was hit by three bullets fired from an antique handgun at Croydon Custody Centre and later died in hospital.

De Zoysa, who has autism and had claimed diminished responsibility at his trial, had concealed the weapon during and after his arrest just before the shooting.

The jury in his trial decided he pulled the trigger deliberately while handcuffed, and had not suffered an autistic episode.

De Zoysa fired a fourth bullet which hit an artery in his own neck, causing brain damage, and he now uses a wheelchair.

The judge said he had taken into account medical evidence regarding De Zoysa’s condition but ultimately decided they were insufficient mitigating factors for a lesser term.

Mr Johnson praised Mr Ratana for devoting “his life to public service” and putting himself “in the way of danger to protect the public”.