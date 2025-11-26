Man who drove into crowd at Liverpool soccer parade pleads guilty to 31 charges

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

LONDON - A British man who injured more than 130 people by ploughing his car into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans during May’s Premier League victory parade pleaded guilty on Nov 26 to 31 charges, including nine of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Paul Doyle, 53, sobbed in the dock at Liverpool Crown Court as he changed his pleas to guilty on the first day of what was due to be his trial. He had pleaded not guilty in September.

Doyle repeatedly broke down in tears as the 31 charges were read to him, simply saying in response: “Guilty.”

He will be sentenced in December . The charges also included 17 counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and dangerous driving.

Ms Sarah Hammond, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire, said in a statement: “Driving a vehicle into a crowd is an act of calculated violence. This was not a momentary lapse by Paul Doyle – it was a choice he made that day and it turned celebration into mayhem.”

The incident took place on May 26 in Liverpool’s packed city centre as about a million people came out to celebrate Liverpool’s title win and watch an open-top bus parade featuring the team and its staff with the Premier League trophy.

The Crown Prosecution Service said dashcam footage from Doyle’s vehicle showed that he had become increasingly agitated by the crowds before he deliberately drove at people, injuring 134 people including eight children. REUTERS