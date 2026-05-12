Man suspected of plotting violent attack had sought to target Louvre, officials say

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PARIS, May 11 - A 27-year-old man suspected of plotting a violent attack and of planning to join Islamic State in Syria or Mozambique had sought to target a Parisian museum and the Jewish community, though no specific target was identified, a source close to the investigation said on Monday.

French newspaper Le Monde reported that the man, who was arrested on Thursday, had attempted to target the Louvre and the Jewish community in Paris' 16th arrondissement.

Security gaps at the Louvre, the world's most-visited museum, were spotlighted last October, when burglars made off with $102 million worth of jewels.

In France, as throughout Europe, antisemitic acts surged to record highs after Israel's air and ground assault in Gaza after the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas militants on Israel. REUTERS