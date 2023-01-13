Man pleads guilty to egg attack on King Charles III, fined $161

LONDON – A 21-year-old man was fined on Friday after he admitted throwing an egg towards King Charles III during a royal walkabout in 2022.

Harry May, 21, of Luton, north of London, was fined £100 (S$161) and ordered to pay £85 in costs after pleading guilty to a public order offence.

The incident happened when King Charles, 74, was in Luton on Dec 6 to meet community leaders and open a new Sikh temple.

Prosecutor Jason Seetal said the egg thrown by May landed near King Charles as he chatted to locals.

He said May told police he threw it because “he believed the king visiting a town like Luton, which is a deprived and poor area, was in bad taste”.

“Whatever disagreement you have with somebody, the way to resolve it is not to throw projectiles at them,” chief magistrate Paul Goldspring told May during a hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court.

The magistrate said he accepted that May was not trying to hit King Charles with the egg but said the attack was “planned” and “targeted” the king.

The attack came less than a month after several eggs were thrown at King Charles and his wife Camilla in the city of York, in northern England, in November.

None of the eggs hit King Charles, and he was ushered away by minders.