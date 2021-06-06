Man kills two, self on Greek island of Corfu

A police officer stands at a blocked road on the island of Corfu, on June 6, 2021
    Jun 6, 2021, 11:39 pm SGT

ATHENS (AFP) - A Greek man on Sunday (June 6) fatally shot two people near a hotel on the resort island of Corfu before killing himself, police said.

A police statement said the 67-year-old man had fatally shot a 60-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man with a hunting rifle before turning the gun on himself.

"We got a report on gunshots being fired at 11.30am (0830 GMT), near a hotel" in the coastal resort of Dasia, a police officer in Athens said.

State news agency ANA said the man had shot his landlady and a neighbour over an apparent eviction threat.

An eyewitness told AFP by telephone that the incident occurred on a side road opposite the entrance of a five-star hotel.

There was initial confusion over the victims, with state TV ERT describing them as a French expat couple.

The police later said one of the victims was a Greek man who lived in France.

No injuries have been reported among the hotel residents.

