Man jailed for sending email threats to anti-Brexit MPs

LONDON (AFP) - A man in Britain was jailed for 10 months on Thursday (April 18) after sending threatening and racially aggravated emails to seven MPs who have previously opposed Brexit.

Jarod Kirkman, 51, admitted in court last week that he used a fake email address to send the "malicious communications" to various lawmakers.

All the recipients supported remaining in the European Union in Britain's divisive 2016 referendum - though some have since voted in favour of Brexit legislation.

Kirkman, from Luton just north of London, sent the messages to Heidi Allen, Sarah Wollaston and Nick Boles, Conservative MPs who have all quit the party in recent months over its attitude towards the issue.

Meanwhile his targets also included the opposition Labour Party's shadow Brexit minister Jenny Chapman and prominent pro-EU MP Yvette Cooper, as well as moderate Conservative lawmaker Nicky Morgan.

Kirkman also pleaded guilty to a charge of racially harassing the black Labour lawmaker David Lammy.

Jaswant Narwal, from England's state prosecution service, said the sentence should serve as "a warning to anyone thinking of sending threatening messages".

He added: "Jarod Kirkman sent abusive emails from fake accounts believing his anonymity would protect him.

"The hate-filled abuse he sent seven MPs went way beyond any acceptable form of communication with people trying to go about their public duty."