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Man dies jumping from air balloon in the Netherlands

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  • A man died after jumping from a hot air balloon over Zundert, Netherlands, on May 30, landing in a garden.
  • Many Zundert residents witnessed the tragic incident or heard about the man's deadly fall.
  • Mayor Joyce Vermue offered psychological assistance and counselling to Zundert witnesses of the fatal hot air balloon jump.

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THE HAGUE - A Dutch mayor on May 31 offered psychological assistance to inhabitants of her town who witnessed a man make a deadly jump from an air balloon.

The body of the man fell into a garden in the town of Zundert, the birthplace of impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh, near the border with Belgium.

Zundert mayor Joyce Vermue said on social media that the “tragic incident” happened on the evening of May 30.

“A person jumped from a hot air balloon above Zundert. The person landed in a garden and died.”

“We are very aware that many people witnessed or heard about this,” she said, offering counselling at the town hall for anyone who had seen the fall. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.