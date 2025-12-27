Straitstimes.com header logo

Man detained after knife attack on three women in Paris city centre

The women were attacked in the Arts et Metiers and two other metro stations in central Paris.

The women were attacked in three metro stations – one of them was Arts et Metiers – in central Paris, France.

PHOTO: AFP

PARIS - French police on Dec 26 arrested a man suspected of stabbing three women in the Paris metro as the capital’s end-of-year festivities were in full swing, prosecutors told AFP.

The three women were stabbed at Republique, Arts et Metiers and Opera at around 4pm local time. Their wounds were not life-threatening, the prosecutor’s statement said.

An AFP journalist at the Republique station saw a security team treating a woman who had been wounded in the leg and appeared to be in a state of shock.

“The victims were quickly taken care of by the emergency services,” the RATP authority that runs the transit service said.

Police used surveillance-camera footage and mobile-tracking tools to locate the suspected attacker in the Val d’Oise region north of Paris, said prosecutors.

“Activating the geolocation of his mobile phone led to his arrest late afternoon in Val d’Oise,” they said.

“The police are on site. Back-up security teams have been deployed to reinforce safety on the line,” it added.

European capitals are especially vigilant during the end-of-year period for any violent incidents, given recent attacks and plots targeting festive or religious gatherings.

Last week, French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez called for “maximum vigilance” in a message to senior officials.

Due to the “very high level of the terrorist threat” and “the risk of public disorder”, Nunez asked local officials to strengthen security measures across the country with a visible and deterrent presence. AFP

