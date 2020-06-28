Counter-terrorism police charge man with three murders after knife attack in England

LONDON (REUTERS) - A suspect has been charged with three counts of murder over a knife attack in the English town of Reading described by police as a terrorist incident, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Saturday (June 27).

A man wielding a five-inch knife attacked people out enjoying the sun at Forbury Gardens, a Reading park, on the evening of June 20, killing three people and injuring others.

"The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Counter Terrorism Policing South East to charge Khairi Saadallah, 25, with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder," the CPS said.

Saadallah will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday.

A security source had previously told Reuters that the suspect, a resident of Reading, was a Libyan national.