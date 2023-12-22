Man charged over Dublin stabbings that sparked riots

DUBLIN - A 50-year-old man was on Dec 21 charged with attempted murder in Dublin over multiple stabbings at a school that sparked the worst rioting seen in the Irish capital for decades.

Riad Bouckaher was charged in a Dublin court with eight offences including the attempted murder of three children and causing serious harm to a care worker, Irish media reported.

A five-year-old girl and the care worker are still being treated for their injuries.

The Nov 23 school attack in central Dublin triggered a protest by anti-immigrant agitators that spiralled into the torching of police cars and public transport vehicles and shop looting.

Earlier on Dec 21, police arrested Bouckaher, who had been hospitalised since the attack after passers-by intervened during the stabbings.

“I am a sick person,” Bouckaher told the court, according to the Irish Times.

Bouckaher, who spoke through an interpreter, will next appear before court on Dec 28.

According to media reports, the man – whose name was only released on Dec 21 – is a naturalised Irish citizen originally from Algeria.

The rioting, which was in part fuelled by far-right users of social media, prompted a government clampdown on hate speech online and increased funding for the police.