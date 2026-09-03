Man arrested with Kalashnikov automatic rifle at Brussels train station
- A man was arrested at Brussels Midi train station with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle in his bag, amid increased police patrols.
- The suspect reportedly arrived from France, but authorities have not confirmed this detail.
- The arrest highlights ongoing concerns over gang-related gun violence and supports calls to maintain or expand security measures in Brussels.
AI generated
BRUSSELS - Belgian police on Sept 3 arrested a man in possession of a Kalashnikov automatic rifle at one of the main train stations in Brussels, a source close to the investigation told AFP.
The incident comes as authorities in the city have stepped up efforts to clamp down on gang violence related to drug trafficking after a spate of shooting incidents.
The man was detained mid-morning as he got off a train with the weapon in a bag at Bruxelles Midi station, home to a Eurostar international terminal, the source said.
Belgian media reported that the suspect had arrived on a train from France, but there was no official confirmation.
“I can confirm that an arrest took place this morning. This demonstrates that the stepped-up patrols at stations, with the assistance of our military, are necessary and must be continued or expanded,” interior minister Bernard Quintin said in a statement.
The recent wave of gun violence has rattled the Belgian capital, which hosts the headquarters of the European Union.
In late August, several people were injured in a string of incidents, including one in which two masked gunmen open fire on a police station. AFP