Man arrested over threat to UK far-right leader Nigel Farage: Reports

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Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage laying flowers near the home of former government minister and Reform UK party member Ann Widdecombe, who was found dead at home on July 9.

LONDON - Police in London said on July 15 they had arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of sending threatening communications, as media reports named anti-immigration politician Nigel Farage as the target.

The arrest in London on July 14 follows the announcement that counter terror police are continuing to hold a suspect arrested over the alleged murder of veteran right-wing politician Ann Widdecombe.

The statement on July 15 came after it emerged that Farage, leader of the hard-right Reform UK party, had been warned ahead of the local election results in May on social media: “I am going to shoot you in the head if you win.”

The Met Police said the latest arrest was related to “a social media post from earlier this year, which was reported to police on Friday, May 8”.

The suspect was held in police custody overnight and later released on bail pending further inquiries, it said in a statement.

Widdecombe, 78, died in a “targeted attack”, according to head of Counter Terrorism Policing Laurence Taylor.

The spokesperson for the hard-right Reform UK party and a former Conservative minister was found dead at her remote home in Devon, south-west England on July 9.

Veteran British right-wing politician Ann Widdecombe was found dead at home on July 9, after what police called a “targeted attack”. PHOTO: REUTERS

Counter-terrorism police took over the investigation on July 13. A 28-year-old white British man was detained on suspicion of “commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism” as well as suspicion of murder.

Farage has repeatedly expressed concerns over his personal safety. He had a milkshake and a coffee cup thrown at him during his 2024 campaign to become an MP.

Farage has recently come under fire over a gift of £5 million (S$8.7 million) from a Thailand-based crypto entrepreneur, which he says was to pay for his protection.

Farage, who was facing a parliamentary probe over the donation, resigned as an MP earlier this month, triggering a local election he hopes to win. AFP