Man arrested for trying to open plane door before take-off from Croatia to Britain

A man has been arrested by Croatian authorities for attempting to open a plane door before a Ryanair plane took off from Zadar to London last Friday.

The plane was moving along the runaway at Zadar Airport and bound for London Stansted Airport, media reports said.

The man, who has not been named, is reported to be British and 27 years old.

The incident was captured on camera and shared on social media platforms.

In some videos, he is seen forcing his way down the aisle. He is heard shouting: “Open the door, open the door.”

Two other passengers are later seen restraining him before tackling him to the ground.

He was escorted off the plane by Croatian police.

British tabloid Daily Mail reported on Monday that he faces charges of disrupting public order.

The Mirror, another British newspaper, on Monday quoted Croatian police as saying that the man resisted arrest. He was taken to hospital and is in custody on suspicion of assaulting an officer.

A spokesman for Ryanair told the British media: “The passenger was removed from the aircraft by local police before this flight continued safely to London Stansted. This is now a matter for local police.”