Man arrested after two stabbed at London hospital

LONDON - A man has been arrested after two people were stabbed at a London hospital on Wednesday in an incident which is not currently being treated as terror-related, British police said.

Armed police responded to the incident at Central Middlesex Hospital after being called at 13.18pm and found two people with stab injuries. Police said one of them had life-threatening injuries.

“Police arrested a man outside the hospital,” London’s Metropolitan police said in a statement, adding he was also being treated for life-threatening injuries which they believed to be self-inflicted.

“Police are working to establish the circumstances. At this time the incident is not being treated as terror-related.”

The hospital was temporarily locked down but has now reopened, police said, adding that officers would remain in the hospital while further searches are carried out but they were satisfied they were not seeking any further suspects.

The London Ambulance Service said it had sent several resources to the scene including an incident response officer, ambulance crew and air ambulance. REUTERS