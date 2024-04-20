Man arrested after Denmark's Billund Airport evacuated over bomb threat

Updated
Apr 20, 2024, 09:06 PM
Published
Apr 20, 2024, 09:06 PM

COPENHAGEN - A man was arrested in Denmark on Saturday in connection with a bomb threat at Billund Airport, the country's second largest aviation hub, police said in a statement.

The airport, in central western Denmark, was evacuated and remains shut following the threat.

"The evacuation has proceeded calmly and as expected, with travellers following our instructions," police inspector Michael Weiss said in a statement.

Investigations into the incident are continuing, the police said, adding it was not clear when the airport would reopen. REUTERS

