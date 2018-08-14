Man arrested after car hits barriers outside Britain's Parliament; pedestrians injured

LONDON - A number of people were injured after a car collided with security barriers outside London’s Parliament building on Tuesday (Aug 14), police said.

The man who drove the vehicle was arrested, reported Reuters.

“The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene. We will issue further info when we have it,” London’s police force said in a statement on Twitter.

Footage on social media showed heavily armed police response units arriving at the scene, with the area outside the Parliament building in central London cordoned off.

Police said they could not immediately say whether it was a terrorism-related incident or not.

“We’re still trying to piece it together,” a spokesman said.

Images showed police holding the man, dressed in jeans and a black puffer jacket, in handcuffs as roads around parliament were sealed off.

Witness Jason Williams spoke to ITV's Good Morning Britain about the incident. "Basically I’ve seen a man driving a vehicle, and he's gone into one of the bollards. There was a loud bang," he said.

"Straight away I thought 'Oh no, this is another terrorist attack'. So I’ve just started to run and the police were saying 'get out, get out of the area'. It (the car) was behind me. I didn’t see anyone else involved. I just saw this one vehicle, so it seems to be deliberate," he added.

Another witness, Ewalina Ochab, told the Press Association: "I think it looked intentional - the car drove at speed and towards the barriers."

She said: "I was walking on the other side (of the road). I heard some noise and someone screamed. I turned around and I saw a silver car driving very fast close to the railings, maybe even on the pavement."

Streets around Parliament Square, Millbank and Victoria Tower Gardens have been cordoned off, reports said.

In March 2017, Khalid Masood, 52, killed four people on nearby Westminster Bridge before he stabbed to death an unarmed police officer in the grounds of Parliament. He was shot dead at the scene.

It was the first of five attacks on Britain last year which police blamed on terrorism.

