Man accused of Liverpool parade crash in tears as trial opens

Paul Doyle denies 31 charges over the May 26 incident, in which a car was driven into Liverpool supporters celebrating their team's victory in the Premier League championship.

LONDON - A British man wiped away tears on Nov 25 as his trial began for allegedly driving his car into crowds at Liverpool Football Club’s Premier League victory parade in May, injuring dozens of people.

Paul Doyle held his head in his hands as jurors at Liverpool Crown Court in north-west England were sworn in to hear the case against him.

Wearing a suit and glasses, the 54-year-old spoke briefly to enter not guilty pleas to four newly-amended counts.

He denies 31 charges including for causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, wounding with intent, affray and dangerous driving.

His trial – before a jury of five women and seven men – is expected to last three to four weeks.

Judge Andrew Menary sent the jurors home early and told them to return on the morning of Nov 26, when prosecutors are expected to open the case with a summary of their evidence.

Doyle, from a suburb of Liverpool, is accused of driving into people as they were leaving the May 26 victory parade to celebrate Liverpool’s victory.

The club had claimed a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title when the Premier League season ended the previous day.

Its players had paraded the trophy along the city’s waterfront in front of hundreds of thousands of fans.

Some roads in the central area had been closed to normal traffic to allow the parade to pass.

Scores injured

At his first hearing at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on May 30, prosecutors alleged that Doyle “used his vehicle deliberately as a weapon” and “drove deliberately at people”.

Doyle also appeared emotional that day, again wiping away tears as he stood in the dock.

Police officers in Water Street in Liverpool, north-west England, on May 27, after a car ploughed into crowds who had gathered to watch an open-top bus victory parade for Liverpool's Premier League win. PHOTO: AFP

Merseyside Police swiftly declared that the incident was not terrorism. But the circumstances of the alleged attack remain unclear.

The force previously said 134 people – including infants, other children and adults – were injured when Doyle, reportedly a former Royal Marine, allegedly drove his Ford Galaxy Titanium into the crowds.

There were no fatalities, but 50 people required hospital treatment.

According to initial police information, Doyle allegedly followed an ambulance down the closed Water Street in his vehicle when police cleared a path for a medical emergency.

Four people, including one child, were trapped under the vehicle, which had to be lifted to remove them, fire services said at the time.

The criminal charges relate to 29 victims, including eight who were children at the time.

The youngest victim was six-months-old.

Some of those set to give evidence will reportedly do so from behind screens.

A father-of-three, Doyle has been in custody since his arrest following the incident that turned a day of joy into a scene of chaos.