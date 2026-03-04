Malta-flagged container ship hit by projectile in Hormuz, vessel abandoned, sources say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

LONDON, March 4 - The Maltese-flagged container ship Safeen Prestige was damaged by a projectile as it sailed towards the top of the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, prompting its crew to abandon ship, shipping sources said.

The vessel was hit some two nautical miles north of Oman while transiting eastbound in the Strait of Hormuz at 1109 GMT, British maritime risk management company Vanguard said.

"The vessel was struck by an unknown projectile just above the waterline, resulting in a fire in the engine room. No environmental impact has been reported at this time," Vanguard said.

British navy agency UKMTO reported it had received a report involving a unnamed container ship being hit by an unknown projectile and the crew abandoned the vessel with no reported injuries. REUTERS