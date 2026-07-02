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Hitmen in Malta took $220,000 to murder journalist, jury hears

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(FILES) Maltese tycoon Yorgen Fenech (C), whose business interests span the energy and tourism sectors, walks into court escorted by his lawyer Gianluca Caruana Curran (R) on November 29, 2019 in Valletta, Malta. The man accused of ordering the 2017 murder of a hard-hitting investigative journalist in Malta finally faced a court on July 1, 2026, marking a key moment in the criminal case that rocked the tiny nation. Businessman Yorgen Fenech is charged with orchestrating the assasination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, 53, a prominent public figure and vocal critic who was killed by a bomb placed in her car near her home. (Photo by AFP)

A 2019 photo shows Maltese tycoon Yorgen Fenech (centre) arriving for a court hearing in Valletta, Malta. He is accused of masterminding the 2017 murder of prominent investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

PHOTO: AFP

  • Yorgen Fenech is accused of ordering the 2017 murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, paying €150,000 to hitmen who planned and executed the killing with a car bomb.
  • Caruana Galizia exposed high-level corruption in Malta, and her death led to international outrage and the resignation of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in 2020.
  • Fenech was arrested in 2019 while fleeing on his yacht, and his trial began in July 2023 amid delays, with the case highlighting Malta's rule-of-law issues.

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VALLETTA – A handshake, €150,000 (S$220,000) in cash and a coded text: Maltese prosecutors on July 2 set out their case against a tycoon accused of ordering the murder of a prominent investigative journalist.

Yorgen Fenech is accused of masterminding the 2017 murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia in a case that shook the island nation and brought down a previous government.

After the defendant attempted to escape on his yacht in 2019 and many procedural delays, Fenech’s trial finally began on July 1.

He denies the charges.

According to the indictment, cited by the Times of Malta, the 44-year-old tasked an acquaintance with finding people capable of getting rid of the journalist and blogger, initially saying he feared she would publish revelations about his uncle.

This acquaintance contacted two brothers – Alfred and George Degiorgio – agreeing with them on a price of €150,000, which he says he was given by Fenech in cash in a brown envelope, according to an account by Amphora Media, the journalism platform of the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation.

The two brothers, who were each sentenced in 2022 to 40 years in prison, spent the summer of 2017 planning the journalist’s assassination, aided by an accomplice.

According to the accomplice, who was sentenced in 2021 to 15 years’ imprisonment, the trio initially intended to shoot the journalist at her home with sniper rifles, before ultimately opting for a car bomb.

The 53-year-old Caruana Galizia – who was married and the mother of three sons – was killed on Oct 16, 2017, near her home.

(FILES) Police and forensic experts inspect the wreckage of a car bomb believed to have killed journalist and blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia close to her home in Bidnija, Malta, on October 16, 2017. The force of the blast broke her car into several pieces and catapulted the journalist's body into a nearby field, witnesses said. She leaves a husband and three sons. The man accused of ordering the 2017 murder of a hard-hitting investigative journalist in Malta finally faced a court on July 1, 2026, marking a key moment in the criminal case that rocked the tiny nation. Businessman Yorgen Fenech is charged with orchestrating the assasination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, 53, a prominent public figure and vocal critic who was killed by a bomb placed in her car near her home. (Photo by AFP) / Malta OUT

Police and forensic experts inspecting the wreckage of a car bomb believed to have killed Caruana Galizia close to her home in Bidnija, Malta, in 2017.

PHOTO: AFP

The killers used a coded text message to detonate the explosive device hidden the previous night under the driver’s seat of her Peugeot 108.

Yorgen Fenech – who in 2013 won a multi-million-euro contract with the Maltese state for the construction of a gas-fired power plant – was arrested in 2019 aboard his yacht as he tried to leave Malta.

Caruana Galizia had exposed corruption at the highest level in the country, shining a spotlight on murky links between Malta’s business and political elites.

The death of the popular journalist and blogger described as a “one-woman WikiLeaks” sparked outrage worldwide and put Malta, the European Union’s smallest member state, in the spotlight over its apparent rule-of-law failings.

Her killing also led to the resignation of then Premier Joseph Muscat in January 2020 after widespread anger and mass protests against his perceived efforts to protect friends and allies from the investigation.

The trial is expected to last several weeks. AFP

(FILES) Matthew Caruana Galizia (L) and Paul Caruana Galizia, the sons of murdered Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, attend a vigil outside the Maltese High Commission in London on April 16, 2018, six months after she was assasinated. The man accused of ordering the 2017 murder of a hard-hitting investigative journalist in Malta finally faced a court on July 1, 2026, marking a key moment in the criminal case that rocked the tiny nation. Businessman Yorgen Fenech is charged with orchestrating the assasination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, 53, a prominent public figure and vocal critic who was killed by a bomb placed in her car near her home. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP)

Matthew Caruana Galizia (left) and Paul Caruana Galizia, Caruana Galizia’s sons, attending a vigil outside the Maltese High Commission in London in 2018, six months after their mother was killed.

PHOTO: AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.