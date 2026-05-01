Mali attacks spotlight the growing reach of militants across West Africa

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May 1 - Simultaneous attacks in Mali by militants linked to al Qaeda and separatist Tuareg rebels on April 25 showed how fighters from different groups with different goals were able to strike at the heart of the West African country's military government.

Despite a series of interventions since 2013 by French, U.S., UN and Russian troops, these militant groups, alongside other factions aligned with Islamic State, have also made significant gains elsewhere in the region.

The groups have expanded their presence in Niger and Burkina Faso and have linked up with Islamist militants in northern Nigeria. Their reach now stretches over 3,000 km (1,900 miles) from western Mali near Senegal, through Nigeria and into Chad.

Click here for a story about the presence of militant groups across West Africa, including their proximity to major mining operations, presented as a graphic: REUTERS