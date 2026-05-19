Maldives investigates if Italian divers went too deep in fatal cave dive

Members of Maldives' Defence Force preparing to take part in a search and recovery operation for the missing Italian scuba divers in the waters of Vaavu Atoll, Maldives, on May 16.

MALE - The Maldivian authorities are investigating multiple possible factors behind the deaths of five Italian divers in a deepwater cave last week, including whether they descended far deeper than expected, a government spokesperson told Reuters.

The group that entered the cave on May 14 was led by Dr Monica Montefalcone, 51, a University of Genoa professor and marine ecologist who was a regular diver in Maldivian waters in the Indian Ocean. Her daughter was among the four researchers who died, along with an instructor. The instructor's body is the only one that has been recovered so far, from a depth of 60 metres.

It is the deadliest single incident in the country's diving history.

Mr Mohamed Hussain Shareef, chief spokesperson at the Maldives president’s office, said the government had given the group the necessary permit to research soft corals in the Devana Kandu site.

"What we didn't know was that it was cave diving," Mr Shareef said. "Because, as divers will tell you and appreciate, it's a very different discipline with its own sets of challenges and risks involved, and particularly at that depth, there are any number of things that could have gone wrong."

Dr Montefalcone's husband Carlo Sommacal said in interviews to Italian media that his wife would have never put her daughter or others at risk. He described her as "one of the best divers in the world" who had carried out about 5,000 dives and was "always conscientious" and "never reckless."

"I’m sorry, I wasn’t there and I’m no expert, and from what I’m seeing and reading, even the experts don’t have definite answers but are merely making hypotheses – lots of them," he told Reuters in a WhatsApp message.

Expert divers from Finland spotted the four remaining bodies on May 18 inside the cave's third and last chamber, "pretty much together," Mr Shareef said. The plan is to recover two of the bodies on May 19 and the other two on May 20, he said.

Highlighting the difficulties of diving at that depth, a Maldivian rescuer died last week while attempting to recover the bodies. The non-profit Divers Alert Network Europe, which is leading the mission, said its expert divers had to use advanced technical systems, including closed-circuit rebreathers that recycle exhaled breathing gas to locate the bodies on May 18.

Mr Shafraz Naeem, a Maldivian diving veteran who has explored the Devana Kandu cave system over 30 times on a deep-exploration permit and now consults with the country's defence forces and police, said the entrance to the cave is about 55 metres deep and light reaches only the first chamber, and it is pitch dark after that.

Experts say that as a diver goes deeper, the pressure around them rises, which means each breath delivers more oxygen into the lungs and bloodstream, even if they are breathing normal air. If this exposure is too high or lasts too long, oxygen begins to over-stimulate the central nervous system and damage tissues.

"It is incredibly dangerous to conduct dives at these depths on compressed air," Mr Naeem said. "Theoretically oxygen toxicity starts to occur on compressed air at about 55 metres. That is very risky and very dangerous. You never know when oxygen toxicity will hit you."

But Mr Riccardo Gambacorta, former diving instructor of one of the victims, Muriel Oddenino, said he did not believe that the Italians died because of oxygen intoxication.

"My personal opinion is that an unexpected incident may have occurred underwater. They essentially did not anticipate a certain situation," he said.

Permits missing?

The group of Italians who entered the caves on May 14 included Dr Montefalcone's daughter Giorgia Sommacal, biologist Federico Gualtieri, researcher Oddenino, and diving instructor Gianluca Benedetti, whose body was recovered that evening. He had lived in the Maldives for seven years.

Mr Shareef said they have suspended the operation of the boat used by the divers "because the regulations here say that if you want to take divers on expeditions, you need a dive school permit, which they didn't have, sadly."

The boat operator of the MV Duke of York, Abdul Muhsin Moosa, said the vessel did have permission for recreational depth of up to 30 metres.

"We are sharing these details with the government, as well," he said, adding that the divers were briefed on arrival at the boat about Maldives' recreational diving limits and that they are not allowed to go beyond 30 metres.

For recreational dives up to 30 metres, normal air is compressed with 21 per cent oxygen and 79 per cent nitrogen, but for deeper dives the oxygen content has to be above 32 per cent, experts said. For depths reaching at least 50 metres, divers are recommended to use at lest two cylinders of specialised air each, they said.

It was not immediately clear if strong currents had any role in pushing the divers below those depths. REUTERS