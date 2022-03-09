Makers of basic necessities face 'tradeoff' supplying Russia with cookies, soap

NEW YORK/LONDON (REUTERS) - Makers of everyday staples from Pampers diapers to Dove soap are walking a fine line by continuing to sell their products in Russia, as pressure grows on multinational companies to take a stand against Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine.

McDonald's said on Tuesday (March 8) it was closing its restaurants in Russia, including its iconic Pushkin Square location in Moscow. PepsiCo, Coca-Cola and Starbucks also stopped sales of their best-known products in Russia.

But the world's biggest makers of packaged food items and household basics have lagged some financial services firms, oil and gas companies and retailers that withdrew entirely from Russia.

The consumer products companies argue that everyday people in Russia rely on their products.

Procter & Gamble and Unilever said this week they are continuing to sell essential products in Russia, but are ending any new capital investments and are no longer advertising in the country.

Unilever has suspended all imports and exports of products into and out of the country.

Packaged food maker Nestle and dairy company Danone are taking similar approaches.

"I give them credit for doing more today than they did yesterday," said Professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld at the Yale School of Management who is tracking major companies' moves to withdraw from Russia.

"The more comprehensive the pullout, the more you're advancing the prospects of world peace," he said.

Prof Sonnenfeld added that it was a "mistake" to try to minimise the damage to Russian people by continuing to supply basics. "There's no middle ground," he said.

Cadbury chocolate maker Mondelez International and Kimberly-Clark, which produces Huggies diapers, have yet to announce plans to curtail production in Russia.

"It's not about pure profits," said Ms Katie Denis, a spokesman for the Consumer Brands Association, a trade group representing companies including Procter & Gamble and Mondelez. "It's about, are you going to continue producing things people need? It's different than what companies who came out earlier are dealing with."

Companies also do not want to be seen as harming regular Russian citizens by putting them out of work.

At least six major fast-food companies - including Yum Brands' KFC and Restaurant Brands International's Burger King - run more than 2,500 restaurants in Russia, mostly through franchisees, and employ tens of thousands more people, according to a Reuters tally that does not include McDonald's. None of the companies so far have announced plans to withdraw from Russia.