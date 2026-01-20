Straitstimes.com header logo

‘Make America Go Away’ red caps become symbol of defiance in Greenland stand-off

A protester takes part in a demonstration to show support for Greenland in Copenhagen, Denmark January 17. REUTERS/Tom Little

A protester wearing a Make America Go Away cap during a protest in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Jan 17.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Copenhagen store sells parody "Make America Go Away" caps, boosting Danish solidarity with Greenland amid Trump's purchase demands.
  • Caps feature slogans like "Nu det NUUK," a pun meaning "Now is enough" using Greenland's capital, created by owner Tonnesen.
  • Protests in Copenhagen and Nuuk saw thousands chanting "Greenland is not for sale", many wearing the caps, opposing Trump's threats.

COPENHAGEN One Copenhagen clothing store’s tongue-in-cheek take on US President Donald Trump’s red baseball caps has become an unlikely symbol of Danish solidarity with Greenland, as protests mount against the US leader’s demands to buy the vast self-governing territory.

The red caps resemble the “Make America Great Again” caps of Mr Trump’s supporters but feature slogans such as “Make America Go Away” and “Already Great”.

Store co-owner Michael said the caps had languished unsold for months before swiftly gaining popularity.

“We made only 100 to begin with,” said Michael, who declined to give his surname. “When it went viral, it was very, very popular.”

Principal owner Jesper Rabe Tonnesen devised one of the caps’ slogans, “Nu det Nuuk” – a Danish pun that sounds like “Nu det nok”, meaning “Now is enough”, but substitutes the “nok” with “Nuuk”, the capital of Greenland.

“I thought, ‘How can you communicate in an easy way while putting your foot down?’” he told Reuters, adding that he distributed 300 caps by cargo bike at

a protest held in Copenhagen on Jan 17.

Tens of thousands of people rallied in Copenhagen and Nuuk on the weekend, chanting “Greenland is not for sale” and marching to US diplomatic posts, many of them wearing the protest caps.

Mr Trump says Greenland is vital to US security because of its strategic location and mineral deposits, and he has

not ruled out using force

to take control of the island.

His threats have triggered

a diplomatic crisis between the NATO allies.

Mr Tonnesen said: “People have an urge to get out there with a message. We’ve just had enough, and we’re fed up, sad and tired.” REUTERS

