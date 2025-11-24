Majority of Slovenians voted against law on assisted dying

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BELGRADE - As many as 53.43% Slovenians voted against a law that proposed legalising assisted dying for some terminally ill adults, the unofficial partial results by state election commission showed on Sunday.

The parliament of the small European Union member passed the law in July, but a citizens' initiative led by right-wing politician Ales Primc forced a referendum, the results of which will be binding.

According to election commission, 46.57% of those who participated in the referendum voted for the law.

"We are witnessing a miracle. The culture of life has defeated the cult of death," Primc said after the vote.

Ahead of the referendum, supporters of the law, which allows assisted suicide for adults facing unbearable suffering with no prospect of improvement, said that if adopted, the law would alleviate unnecessary pain. REUTERS