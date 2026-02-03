Straitstimes.com header logo

Majority of Danes now see US as adversary: Poll

Only 17 per cent said they considered the United States an “ally”, according to a new poll.

PHOTO: REUTERS

COPENHAGEN - Sixty per cent of Danes now consider the United States an adversary, with less than a fifth seeing the fellow NATO member as an ally, a poll conducted for public broadcaster DR showed on Feb 3.

Denmark has traditionally been an ardent US ally and continues to call Washington its “closest ally”, but tensions have mounted in recent weeks over US President

Donald Trump’s desire to take over Greenland

, an autonomous Danish territory.

Asked if they would describe the US “as an ally or an adversary”, given the current state of affairs, only 17 per cent said they considered it an “ally”, according to a new poll, DR reported.

Twenty per cent of respondents answered that they did not know and 3 per cent said they did not wish to answer.

Mr Trump in January

backed down from his threats to seize the Arctic territory

, which, through Denmark, is a member of NATO.

His threats plunged the transatlantic alliance into its deepest crisis in years.

The poll was conducted by analyst firm Epinion which surveyed 1,053 Danes over the age of 18 between Jan 21 and Jan 28.

On Jan 17,

thousands of Danes joined a protest march

from central Copenhagen to the US embassy to protest against Mr Trump’s push to take over Greenland.

On Jan 32, thousands again marched on the US embassy in Copenhagen, this time

in a silent protest

organised by Denmark’s Veterans’ Association after Mr Trump downplayed the role of non-US NATO troops in Afghanistan. AFP

