Major vehicle-ramming incidents in Germany since 2016

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Emergency responders operate at the site, after the annual Berlin's Christopher Street Day Pride parade was called off, after a car crashed into the crowd at Tiergarten park, leaving several people injured, in Berlin, Germany, July 26, 2026. REUTERS/Christian Mang

BERLIN, July 26 - Germany has seen a series of vehicle-ramming incidents since the 2016 attack on Berlin's Breitscheidplatz Christmas market, prompting repeated security alerts around public gatherings, Christmas markets, carnival events and demonstrations.

BERLIN, JULY 2026 — CHRISTOPHER STREET DAY

One person was killed and 17 others injured, several of them critically, after a vehicle ploughed into a crowd near Berlin's Pride celebrations on Saturday evening. Police were searching for the perpetrator or perpetrators, while the circumstances and possible motive remained unclear.

LEIPZIG, MAY 2026 — CENTRAL PEDESTRIAN ZONE

Two people were killed and three others seriously injured when a car drove into a central pedestrian zone in Leipzig. Police arrested a 33-year-old German man, and Saxony's premier said the suspect may have been suffering from mental health problems.

MANNHEIM, MARCH 2025 — CITY CENTRE CROWD

Two people were killed and 11 others injured when a 40-year-old man drove a car into a group of pedestrians in Mannheim. Prosecutors said there were indications the act was deliberate but found no evidence of a political or religious motive, adding that the suspect may have been mentally unwell.

MUNICH, FEBRUARY 2025 — LABOUR UNION DEMONSTRATION

A 24-year-old Afghan national allegedly drove a car into a labour union demonstration in Munich, killing a woman and her 2-year-old daughter and injuring dozens of others. German federal prosecutors have charged him with two counts of murder and multiple counts of attempted murder, saying the attack was motivated by Islamist extremism. The suspect is currently on trial.

MAGDEBURG, DECEMBER 2024 — CHRISTMAS MARKET

Six people were killed and more than 200 injured when a car ploughed into a Christmas market in Magdeburg. A Saudi national was sentenced to life imprisonment in June 2026. Prosecutors said he acted out of frustration linked to a civil dispute and cited anti-Islamic views and far-right sympathies.

BERLIN, JUNE 2022 — SHOPPING DISTRICT

A 29-year-old German-Armenian man drove into a crowd in a busy Berlin shopping district, killing a teacher and injuring 14 of her students after mounting the pavement. Prosecutors later said evidence found during a search of his home pointed to suspected paranoid schizophrenia.

TRIER, DECEMBER 2020 — PEDESTRIAN ZONE

Five people, including a 9-week-old baby, were killed and up to 15 injured when a drunken 51-year-old German drove through a pedestrian area in the western city of Trier.

VOLKMARSEN, FEBRUARY 2020 — CARNIVAL PARADE

A man drove his car into a carnival parade in the western town of Volkmarsen, injuring dozens of people, including 20 children. He was later sentenced to life imprisonment after a court found he had acted deliberately and with the intention to kill.

BERLIN, DECEMBER 2016 — BREITSCHEIDPLATZ CHRISTMAS MARKET

Anis Amri, a failed Tunisian asylum seeker with Islamist links, hijacked a truck, killed its driver and then drove it into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin, killing 11 more people and injuring dozens. He was shot dead by police in Italy four days later. REUTERS