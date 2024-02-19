Main winners at the 2024 Bafta film awards

Ludwig Goransson poses in the winner's room with his award for Original Score for \"Oppenheimer\" next to Himesh Patel and Marisa Abela during the 2024 British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre, London, Britain, February 18, 2024. REUTERS/Hollie Adams
Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone arrive at the 2024 British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre, London, Britain, February 18, 2024. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Da'Vine Joy Randolph arrives at the 2024 British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre, London, Britain, February 18, 2024. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan arrive at the 2024 British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre, London, Britain, February 18, 2024. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Mia McKenna-Bruce poses in the winner's room with her award for EE Rising Star Award during the 2024 British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre, Britain, February 18, 2024. REUTERS/Hollie Adams
Updated
Feb 19, 2024, 04:56 AM
Published
Feb 19, 2024, 04:56 AM

LONDON - Britain's top movie honours, the Bafta film awards, were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in London.

Below is a list of the winners in the main categories.

BEST FILM

"Oppenheimer"

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

"The Zone of Interest"

DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"

LEADING ACTRESS

Emma Stone, "Poor Things"

LEADING ACTOR

Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

"Anatomy of a Fall"

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

"American Fiction"

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

"The Zone of Interest"

DOCUMENTARY

"20 Days In Mariupol"

ANIMATED FILM

"The Boy And The Heron"

ORIGINAL SCORE

"Oppenheimer"

EE RISING STAR

Mia McKenna-Bruce REUTERS

