Magnitude 6.8 quake hits off Greece: USGS

ATHENS (REUTERS) - A strong quake of magnitude 6.8 struck off Greece early on Friday (Oct 26), the US Geological Survey said, but there were no initial reports of damage or casualties.

The epicentre of the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 7.0, was in the Ionian Sea, some 133.5km south-west of Patras in the Peloponnese.

A fire brigade official in Athens said there were no early reports of damage or casualties. Attention was focused on the island of Zakynthos, where reports indicated power was out. Local news websites reported that a 15th century monastery in the Strofades area of the island had been damaged.

The tremor was felt in Greece’s capital, Athens, and as far away as Italy.

Italy’s Il Messaggero online news site reported that the quake had been felt hundreds of kilometres away in southern Italy. Firefighters in Sicily, Calabria and Puglia received thousands of telephone calls for information about the quake.

The quake was fairly shallow, only 16.5km below the seabed, which would have amplified shaking.

It struck at 1.54am (6.54am Singapore time) and was followed about half an hour later by a 5.2 aftershock.

Greece straddles two tectonic plates and often gets earthquakes.

Greece’s Geodynamic Institute reported a tremor of 6.4, 50km south of Zakynthos. An official there confirmed a tsunami alert had been issued, which is standard for tremors over 5.5.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) put the quake at 6.8.

“It was strong, things fell of the shelves,” a witness in Katastari, Greece, 36km north of the epicentre, wrote on the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) website.

Soon after the quake there were only 3 postings on the EMSC testimonials page, which is unusual for a quake of such magnitude.