Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes western Turkey; no deaths reported

The epicentre of the tremor had been in Golyaka, a district in the north-western province of Duzce. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM USGS
ISTANBUL - An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck western Turkey on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, while the interior minister said there were no immediate reports of deaths or significant damage. The quake was at a depth of 2km, EMSC said.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), which measured the quake at 5.9 magnitude, said the epicentre of the tremor had been in Golyaka, a district in the north-western province of Duzce.

“We almost completed our checks in the villages around Golyaka. There is no severe damage reported; only some barns were wrecked in these places... There was a power cut during the quake but authorities are reinstating power now,” Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on broadcaster TRT Haber.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that 35 people in Duzce and nearby provinces had been injured.

Turkish media said the earthquake was also felt in Istanbul and the capital, Ankara. REUTERS

