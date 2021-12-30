Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Crete, felt in Egyptian cities

A view of a destroyed chapel following an earthquake in the village of Xerokampos on the island of Crete, on Oct 12, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
5 min ago

ATHENS (REUTERS) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Crete, Greece, on Wednesday (Dec 29), the country's Geodynamic Institute said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Egyptian authorities reported the quake was felt in some of the country's cities.

Akis Tselentis, director of the Geodynamic Institute who was in Crete, told Greece's Skai TV: "I felt it."

"Thankfully, it was in the sea. The area is already burdened (with earlier tremors) and if it were inland there could have been damage," he said.

Another tremor of magnitude 5.3 struck at 1647 GMT (12.47am on Thursday, Singapore time) at a depth of 59km, the institute said.

More On This Topic
Strong quake hits Greece's biggest island of Crete, one person killed
4.4-magnitude quake shakes Italy's Milan, no injuries reported

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.