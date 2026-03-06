Straitstimes.com header logo

Maersk suspends two shipping services due to Middle East crisis

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: A sign for Maersk outside their offices in Copenhagen, Denmark, December 19, 2025. REUTERS/Tom Little/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A sign for Maersk outside their offices in Copenhagen, Denmark, December 19, 2025. REUTERS/Tom Little/File Photo

Google Preferred Source badge

COPENHAGEN, March 6 - Maersk, one of the world's biggest container shipping groups, said on Friday it has temporarily suspended two services linking the Middle East to Asia and Europe as the Iran conflict continues to disrupt global supply chains.

The Danish group said in a statement it would halt its FM1 service connecting the Far East to the Middle East and its ME11 service linking the Middle East to Europe

"This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of our personnel and vessels while minimizing operational disruption across our wider network," Maersk said in an advisory to customers.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated sharply after the United States and Israel launched their most ambitious attacks on Iran in decades on Saturday in an operation that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The crisis has left 147 container ships sheltering in the Gulf, triggering port congestion and freight rate increases that are rippling across global supply chains from Asia to Europe, according to freight analytics firm Xeneta. REUTERS

See more on

Middle East

Supply chains

Iran

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.